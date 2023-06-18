The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Pensionfund Sabic’s 9th Largest Position

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $149.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.82 and a 200 day moving average of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $352.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,446.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.