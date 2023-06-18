The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 35,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $149.54 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $352.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.