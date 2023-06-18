The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.6% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 35,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $149.54 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.42. The firm has a market cap of $352.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,446.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.