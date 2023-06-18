The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Trimmed by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $247.89 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $265.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

