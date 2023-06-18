The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $91.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

