The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.