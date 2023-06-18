The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after acquiring an additional 654,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.25 and its 200-day moving average is $97.18. The company has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.