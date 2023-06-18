The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($30.03) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.40) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,976 ($24.72).

The Weir Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,812.50 ($22.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,210.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,816.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,800.14. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,312 ($16.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,072 ($25.93).

In other news, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,822 ($22.80), for a total transaction of £87,674.64 ($109,703.00). 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

