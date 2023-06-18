Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson Sells 7,161 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 7,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $75,118.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,265.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FVCBankcorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB opened at $10.76 on Friday. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $190.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of FVCBankcorp

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3,104.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.