Tigress Financial Boosts Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $14.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Tigress Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HIMS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 1.7 %

HIMS stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $83,292.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 422,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $83,292.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 422,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 71,933 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $656,748.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,696.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,660 shares of company stock worth $1,788,402. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.