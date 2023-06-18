Timothy Regan Sells 2,369 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $59,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,453 shares in the company, valued at $15,786,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $57,128.50.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $41,494.60.

On Friday, April 14th, Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $37,906.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $50,246.49.

Dropbox stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Dropbox by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 330,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 149,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Dropbox by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Dropbox by 959.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

