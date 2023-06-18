Timothy Regan Sells 2,369 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $59,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,453 shares in the company, valued at $15,786,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $57,128.50.
- On Tuesday, April 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $41,494.60.
- On Friday, April 14th, Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $37,906.00.
- On Monday, March 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $50,246.49.
Dropbox Trading Up 0.5 %
Dropbox stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Dropbox by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 330,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 149,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Dropbox by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Dropbox by 959.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
