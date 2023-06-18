Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

