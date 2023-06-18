Toast (NYSE:TOST) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.88.

TOST opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Toast has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 257,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $5,829,920.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,968,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,150,976.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,652,079 shares of company stock worth $55,772,607 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Toast by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Toast by 2,196.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

