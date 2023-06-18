Tokai Carbon (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Shares Up 1.3%

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.79 and last traded at $36.79. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.30.

Tokai Carbon Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75.

Tokai Carbon Company Profile

Tokai Carbon Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon-related products and services in Japan. The company offers graphite electrodes for use in electric furnaces, such as direct current, alternating current, and refining furnaces; and carbon black, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal black varieties, which are used to reinforce the rubber in tires, as well as used as a black pigment in various black-colored products.

