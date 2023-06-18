Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 84,538 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the average daily volume of 52,945 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $356,611.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,896,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,489,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $356,611.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,896,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,489,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $561,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 837,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,365,123. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 463,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 625,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Roblox by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Capital upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.