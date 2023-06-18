TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $834.71.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $815.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $831.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $782.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $723.01.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,477 shares of company stock valued at $29,498,594. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

