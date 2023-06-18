Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives C$54.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

TSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

TSE TSU opened at C$37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.80 and a beta of 0.79. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$29.56 and a 1-year high of C$47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 84.69 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.76.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$639.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$136.00 million. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.2491061 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

