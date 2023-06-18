Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives $45.87 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

