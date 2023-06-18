Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 583 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.4% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $293.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.68 and its 200 day moving average is $276.71. The stock has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.