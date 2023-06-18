Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares in the last quarter. Geisinger Health bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,529,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $98.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.84 and its 200 day moving average is $98.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

