Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $376.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The firm has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

