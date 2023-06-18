Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 480 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

DIS stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

