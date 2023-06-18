Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,058,950,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

