Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 24 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE UNH opened at $458.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $489.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $426.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

