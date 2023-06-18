Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 53 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI stock opened at $268.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.38.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.27.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

