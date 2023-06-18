United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Roth Mkm downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CL King downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.43%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 45,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,797.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 59,497 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth $1,793,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

