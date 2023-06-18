UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $458.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $489.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $426.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

