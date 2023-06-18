UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research note on Thursday.

Get UP Global Sourcing alerts:

UP Global Sourcing Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of UP Global Sourcing stock opened at GBX 132 ($1.65) on Thursday. UP Global Sourcing has a 52-week low of GBX 90 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 174 ($2.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 143.11. The firm has a market cap of £117.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.86 and a beta of 1.63.

UP Global Sourcing Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In other UP Global Sourcing news, insider Chris Dent purchased 2,500 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £3,250 ($4,066.57). 52.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UP Global Sourcing

(Get Rating)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.