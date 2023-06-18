UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTSI opened at $3.65 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

