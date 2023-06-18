VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.31 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 4,124 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 396% from the average daily volume of 832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (GLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that selects China growth companies. GLCN was launched on Oct 13, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

