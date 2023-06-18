Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWOB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,261.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,034.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $65.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.43.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2931 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

