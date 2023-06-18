Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,705,000. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 473.2% during the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 348,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,431.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 82,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 77,213 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $50.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

