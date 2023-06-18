Vertiv Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,405 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 206% compared to the average volume of 2,095 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang purchased 35,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $741,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,140.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $4,736,807.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,106,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,148,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang acquired 35,001 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $741,321.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,140.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,415,164 shares of company stock worth $28,505,743 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 986.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Vertiv by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.