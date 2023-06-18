Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,998 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Federated Hermes worth $59,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE:FHI opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $38,694.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 368,074 shares in the company, valued at $14,185,571.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $38,694.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 368,074 shares in the company, valued at $14,185,571.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,822 shares of company stock worth $5,743,252 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

