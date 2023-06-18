Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Purchases £148.60 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Tim Lawlor purchased 20 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.30) per share, with a total value of £148.60 ($185.94).

VTY stock opened at GBX 722.50 ($9.04) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 860.12, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.15. Vistry Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 502 ($6.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 947.50 ($11.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 778.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 741.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.40) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,547.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.26) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 700 ($8.76) to GBX 740 ($9.26) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 760 ($9.51) to GBX 871 ($10.90) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 725 ($9.07) to GBX 750 ($9.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 987 ($12.35) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 821.14 ($10.27).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

