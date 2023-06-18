VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $143.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at about $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of VMware by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $141.36 on Tuesday. VMware has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $143.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.38.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

