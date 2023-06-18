VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VolitionRx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.67.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.92. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $108.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VolitionRx

VolitionRx ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Equities analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in VolitionRx by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,775,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 177,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 80,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 70.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

