Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Update

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Performance
IHD opened at $5.40 on Friday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
