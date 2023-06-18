Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Update

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Performance

IHD opened at $5.40 on Friday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHD. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,418,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 424,740 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,604,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 301,196 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,023,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $924,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $364,000.

(Get Rating)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.