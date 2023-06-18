Vycor Medical (VYCO) & The Competition Critical Review

Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Rating) is one of 117 public companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Vycor Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.3% of Vycor Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Vycor Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vycor Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Vycor Medical Competitors 240 917 1397 45 2.48

Profitability

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 21.09%. Given Vycor Medical’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vycor Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Vycor Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vycor Medical N/A N/A N/A Vycor Medical Competitors -56.14% -32.34% -11.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vycor Medical and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vycor Medical N/A N/A -0.21 Vycor Medical Competitors $610.14 million $844,615.38 446.22

Vycor Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vycor Medical. Vycor Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Vycor Medical Company Profile

Vycor Medical, Inc. designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries. The NovaVision segment offers non-invasive computer-based rehabilitation targeted at people who have impaired vision as a result of stroke or other brain injury. Vycor Medical, Inc. has a license and transition agreement with HelferApp GmbH, which grants HelferApp the license to provide NovaVision's products and therapies to patients and professionals in Austria and Switzerland. The company primarily serves hospitals and medical professionals. Vycor Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Vycor Medical, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fountainhead Capital Management Limited.

