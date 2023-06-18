Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Decreased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after buying an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $155,410,000 after buying an additional 1,597,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $38,288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

