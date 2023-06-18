Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lowered by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,121,367 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 4.1% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $69,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Walmart by 414.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,693 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of WMT opened at $155.53 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.97 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,318,443 shares of company stock worth $2,073,859,260. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.
Walmart Profile
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.