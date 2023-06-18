Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lowered by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,121,367 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 4.1% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $69,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Walmart by 414.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,693 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $155.53 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.97 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,318,443 shares of company stock worth $2,073,859,260. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

