Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

W7L stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £211.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,437.50 and a beta of 0.92. Warpaint London has a 1 year low of GBX 104.24 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.63). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 237.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 201.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,750.00%.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

