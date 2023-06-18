Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 577.3% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

WM stock opened at $165.03 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

