Wells Fargo & Company Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $45.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.4 %

PSTG stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,258.42, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,000.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,000.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock worth $2,927,553 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $1,537,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Pure Storage by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

