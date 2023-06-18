Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Shares of CVX opened at $157.26 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

