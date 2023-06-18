Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $426.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $437.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 222.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.84 and its 200 day moving average is $245.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.43.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.