Western Copper and Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (TSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Western Copper and Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Western Copper and Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Down 2.3 %

Western Copper and Gold stock opened at C$2.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$341.46 million, a PE ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 2.34. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.56 and a 12 month high of C$2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold ( TSE:WRN Get Rating ) (NYSE:WRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

