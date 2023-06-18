Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.00. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $307.68 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 105.59%.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth $252,000. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

