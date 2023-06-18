Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) Trading Up 50%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 102,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 383,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Wetouch Technology Trading Up 50.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.
