White Pine Llc Sells 15,737 Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 15,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $74,278.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,198,109 shares in the company, valued at $10,375,074.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Zevia PBC Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ZVIA opened at $4.70 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zevia PBC

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Zevia PBC by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zevia PBC by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Zevia PBC by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zevia PBC by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Zevia PBC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

See Also

